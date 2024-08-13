Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Findev shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 34 shares.

Findev Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Findev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

