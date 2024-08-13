First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,808,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

