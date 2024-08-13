First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRME. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,682,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 685,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

