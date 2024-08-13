First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

