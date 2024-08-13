First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 2,840.0% in July

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 2,840.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 11.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DVLU opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

