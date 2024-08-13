Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.10. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 320,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,230,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 162,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

