Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTRE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $41.02.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

