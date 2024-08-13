Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $626.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

