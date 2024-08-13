Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 1,944,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$0.93.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
