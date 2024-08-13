Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 1,944,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$0.93.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.