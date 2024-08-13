FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Acquires $96,050.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 153,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

