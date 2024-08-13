FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Acquires $96,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 153,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.