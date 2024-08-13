FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $11,397.58 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $11,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,906.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

