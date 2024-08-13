FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $11,397.58 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $11,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,906.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.26 million, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
