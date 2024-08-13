FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APLS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $12,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

