G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

