Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target Cut to $4.20 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GAU opened at $1.33 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

About Galiano Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.