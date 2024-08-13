Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target Cut to $4.20 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.40 to $4.20 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAU opened at $1.33 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
