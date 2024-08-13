Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JMP Securities

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 522,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 65,271 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 109,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

