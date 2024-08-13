GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 2,711 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 310.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.