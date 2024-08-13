GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 802 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $35,679,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $21,375,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $10,507,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

SATS stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.55.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

