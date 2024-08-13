Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stake Boosted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $621.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Articles

