Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $112.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $112,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,304 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

