GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 50,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,366. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

