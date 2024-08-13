Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.70. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 511,610 shares changing hands.
Gear Energy Stock Up 4.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 3.69.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
