General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

