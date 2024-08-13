GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) CEO David A. Dodd Acquires 8,000 Shares

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dodd acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at $51,988.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOVX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

