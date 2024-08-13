Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.
Gevo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.68 on Monday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gevo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.