Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $0.68 on Monday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 425,037 shares of company stock worth $232,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

