Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $15.66. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 1,370 shares.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.