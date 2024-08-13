Glanbia (LON:GLB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.43 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.94 ($0.22). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 16.94 ($0.22), with a volume of 46 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.60. The company has a market cap of £46.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

