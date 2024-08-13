Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Position Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DIV opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

