Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.01.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.