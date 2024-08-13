Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

GSBD stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

