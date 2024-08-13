Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

GSBD opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.