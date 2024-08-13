Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Up 13.9%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 1,594,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,961,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.36 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.25.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.