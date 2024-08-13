Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

