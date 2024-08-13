Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

TSE:GCG.A opened at C$42.75 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$39.40 and a 12 month high of C$52.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

