Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
