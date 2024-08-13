Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GOF opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Insider Transactions at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $87,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

