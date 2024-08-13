Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

