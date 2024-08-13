Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

