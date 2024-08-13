Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.
HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
