Hang Lung Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

HNLGY stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

