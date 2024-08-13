Hang Lung Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
HNLGY stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is eBay’s AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.