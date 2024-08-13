HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 434.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANNX

Annexon Stock Performance

Annexon stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Annexon by 10,482.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.