HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

