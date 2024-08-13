HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNTH. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

