HC Wainwright Trims Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Target Price to $5.00

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

