Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Down 1.4 %

HSY stock opened at $198.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $224.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.