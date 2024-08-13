Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

