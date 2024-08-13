Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 99.4% in July

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.35.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.