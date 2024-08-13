Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.28) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,904.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,911.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,956.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($21.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,216 ($28.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,402.99%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

