Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,402.99%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
