HilleVax’s (HLVX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded HilleVax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink cut HilleVax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $79.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth $21,009,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

