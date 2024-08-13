Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Lowered to $57.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:HGV opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

