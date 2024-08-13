Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.510-14.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5 billion-$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $345.97 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.52 and a 200-day moving average of $353.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.