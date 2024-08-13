Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.510-14.810 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $345.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.18. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $343.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

